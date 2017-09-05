2 Found Dead At Residence In Orono

On Saturday, September 2 just after midnight, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Brown County Road 27 near the intersection Brown County Road 10 intersection
Five people are arrested in connection with a human trafficking operation in Albert Lea.
Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 5 storm as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
Minnesota authorities say a dog died in a house fire after alerting the occupants that the home was being consumed by flames
The community of Godahl, which is near St. James, has a population around 15.
Police are investigating the deaths of two people in a small city on the northern shores of Lake Minnetonka.
Local authorities are reminding residents to be vigilant following a rash of burglaries and thefts in Watonwan County.
Though Labor Day has become the unofficial sign of summer coming to an end, the tradition of Godahl Day started as a time of new beginnings.
