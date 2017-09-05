KEYC - 2 Found Dead At Residence In Orono

2 Found Dead At Residence In Orono

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Police are investigating the deaths of two people in a small city on the northern shores of Lake Minnetonka. 
    Authorities say officers in Orono were asked to do a welfare check at the residence Monday afternoon. They returned to the home again Monday evening and found the bodies. 
    Officials have provided no other details about what happened.