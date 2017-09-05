Family Asking For Help In Search For Waseca Native Once Feared Dead

There’s now new hope in the years–long search for a Waseca native missionary pilot once feared dead

Jerry Krause, who grew up in Waseca, was doing missionary work when he disappeared in 2013 while flying over Africa's west coast to Mali. He was later declared dead by the African government.

But recently, the African government removed its initial report due to new evidence.

The Krause family has since been told by the US Government that Jerry has been seen and found to be alive, and that his location is known.

The Krauses say sources within the Pentagon say they need presidential approval to make their next move.

"We decided we should really get something going here to get my dad back," Jessica, Jerry's daughter, said.

"We're ready. We're tired. It's just been a long time," Jessica said.

Krause's family says no group has claimed responsibility for Jerry’s kidnapping, and they do not know what kind of condition he is in.

The family is now asking the public to put pressure on local lawmakers in order to bring a husband and father back home.

Click here to find out how you can help the Krauses bring back their father and husband.