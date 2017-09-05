Pres. Trump OKs More Military Sales To South Korea, Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump says he has given the go-ahead for Japan and South Korea to buy a ``substantially increased amount'' of sophisticated military equipment from the United States.

The move comes amid tensions over North Korea's latest nuclear test. The U.S. is weighing a number of military, economic and diplomatic responses.

The White House said that in a phone call with South Korean's president on Monday, Trump gave approval ``in principle'' to lifting previous restrictions on South Korean missile payloads and to approving ``many billions'' in weapons sales to South Korea.

In an early morning tweet Tuesday, Trump said, ``I am allowing Japan & South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States.''