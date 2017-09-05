KEYC - Austin Community Mourning Loss Of 14-Year-Old Football Player

Austin Community Mourning Loss Of 14-Year-Old Football Player

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
The community of Austin is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old football player, who died 10 days after collapsing at a team practice.
An obituary for Chris Fischer says the student athlete died at a Rochester hospital on Saturday of complications from cardiac arrest.
Austin School District Superintendent David Krenz said Fischer had a medical emergency on August 22 and was taken to the hospital by paramedics after school employees rendered a first response.
Counselors are available for students beginning the school year today.
The district is planning a memorial service at the school for Fischer this weekend, though details have not been finalized.
The district says there is a defibrillator on the field, and all coaches are trained in CPR.