Minneapolis Man Injured in Watonwan County Crash

A 29-year-old Minneapolis man is injured in a crash in Watonwan County.

Authorities say it happened at 7:15 a.m. this morning on Highway 4, three miles north of St. James.

According to the State Patrol, a box truck driven by Faisal Agaade, of Minneapolis, was southbound on the highway when it drifted into the northbound shoulder. The driver then overcorrected, swerved across the highway, spun and rolled in the northbound ditch.

Agaade suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident.