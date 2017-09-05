Labor Day Storm Downs Trees In Steele County

Monday night's storm was swift, but it left some in Steele County with plenty to clean up today.

The storm rolled through Owatonna just before 6 last night, moving pretty quickly at 50 miles per hour.

But it was packed with wind gusts as high as 48 miles per hour, downing a number of trees across town, including at the Brooktree Golf Course on Cherry Street in Owatonna.

The storm uprooted a handful of trees on the course between 10 and 24 inches in diameter.