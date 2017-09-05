Police Looking For Suspect In Super America Robbery

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect from a reported robbery early Sept. 5.

According to a press release, a suspect showed a knife demanding money at Super America on North Riverfront Drive just before 4 a.m.

No one was reported injured.

Authorities didn’t disclose if any money or property was taken from the convenience store.

The suspect is described as a white man with a height between 5’4” to 5’6”.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweat-shirt, royal blue shirt, grey shorts and light grey tennis shoes.

He concealed his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 9-1-1 or 507-387-8770.

--KEYC News 12