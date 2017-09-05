Cattle Barn Fire Leaves 60 Cows Dead

Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a cattle barn in rural Russell started on fire early Tuesday morning.

The call came in from the farm owners just before 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the barn fully engulfed.

Departments from Russell, Balaton, Tyler, and Lynd all assisted.

60 cows were reported to be lost in the fire.

No firefighters were reported injured, but were still on scene at noon, extinguishing some hay bails that were still burning.

The fire is believed to be electrical, however the state fire marshal is on scene to determine the cause.