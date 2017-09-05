Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Numbers

With Labor Day officially behind us, local law enforcement has some encouraging news from the holiday weekend.



It was a mellow weekend on the road in Blue Earth County, with few violations given by the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Additional deputies on the road were able to focus on DWI enforcement as well as the Toward Zero Deaths campaign, enforcing and educating the public on the Move Over Law. Those extra enforcements allowed for officers to zero in on safety this Labor Day.



"In total we had about 50 traffic stops that occurred between Friday and today. We had about three DWI arrests and three citations for driving violations and really those would be folks driving without a valid driver's license. We also had about three driving complaints that we responded to, so that's a citizen that calls 9-1-1 to report driving conduct or a specific driving issue, we responded to those," Captain Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.



Officers were also out in full force on our waterways and at our parks this weekend. The Department of Natural Resources issued some citations for game and fish violations and there were some ATV stops made as well.

