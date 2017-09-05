Minnesota School Boards Not As Diverse As Student Population

Students of color and mixed race make up nearly one-third of Minnesota's public school enrollment, but only 3 percent of school district board members are minorities.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that an analysis of information from the state's superintendents found that just over 70 of more than 2,100 school district board members are people of color.

Minnesota School Boards Association Director Kirk Schneidawind says the group offers equity training for board members and is looking for ways to encourage more people of color to run for a school board position.

Abdi Sabrie is a Somali-American who moved to Mankato in 2009. He ran for a position on the school board multiple times before being elected in 2015. He says it's important for the district's leadership to reflect the district's diversity.