MIDDAY EXPERT: Getting Kids Back Into The Sleeping Routine

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Katie Smentek with Mankato Clinic joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some advice for families on getting the kids back to a healthy sleep schedule as many begin their first week of school. She says it's best to sit down as a family and come up with a plan. She also said it's best to limit or completely take away the electronics when it comes to getting the older kids to sleep. 