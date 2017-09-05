State Fair Breaks Record Attendance

A record total of 1,997,320 people attended the 2017 Minnesota State Fair, surpassing the previous record of 1,943,719 set in 2016. Labor Day attendance was 171,299. This year’s edition of the Great Minnesota Get-Together had three record attendance days.

Daily attendance records were set on:

Monday, Aug. 28, with 144,504 visitors

Friday, Sept. 1, with 187,066 visitors

Sunday, Sept. 3, with 242,759 visitors

The Minnesota State Fair’s agricultural and creative competitions drew more than 35,000 entries this year, with competitors vying for a share of ribbons, trophies and more than $1.5 million in prize money. Competitions included events for livestock, horses, school projects, dog trials, baked and canned goods, fruit, vegetables, crafts, bee and honey products, fine arts, farm crops, flowers, butter, cheese and more.

The State Fair’s Fine Arts Exhibition featured the largest juried art show in Minnesota. The People’s Choice Award went to “Dawn Over Boundary Waters” Chinese ink painting on rice paper by Yudong Shen of Shoreview, Minn. Karen Brown of Minneapolis, Minn., won the Kids’ Choice Award for a terracotta clay, glaze mixed media “Attitude.”

The 4-H Purple Ribbon Auction on Saturday, Aug. 26, set 11 new record prices and raised more than $655,000 to benefit 4-H programs.

-KEYC News 12