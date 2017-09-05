Getting Students Off to a Strong Start

With the start of another school year upon us, it's important for students to attend as much as possible. Which means getting the proper amount of sleep to do well.



Sleep is extremely important as students start getting back into the school routine and the key to getting a good night's sleep is consistency.



"It helps by sitting down with your children and setting up the expectation that we are going to be getting enough sleep and this is how the family is going to get it done," Pediatrician with the Mankato Clinic Dr. Katie Smentek said.



School aged kids should get roughly 10 to 11 hours a night and teenagers between 8 and 9.



"We can tell when kids haven't gotten a good night's sleep and it is so important because that's what their body needs to refresh. You can tell when kids maybe didn't get to bed at a good hour in the morning because they'll be a little lethargic or tired and it's just harder for them to concentrate throughout the day," Loyola Catholic School Counselor Jessica Kirschner said.



Not only do kids and teens suffer in the classroom, there are medical issues associated with lack of sleep.



"Heart disease, depression, diabetes can all be related to not getting enough sleep in your youth," Dr. Smentek added.



For student athletes, getting the proper amount of sleep on top of playing sports or other after school activities, can be difficult.



"For the sports the huge thing we kind of focus on is time management. If a student has a study hall make sure that you're using your study halls wisely so you can get some of those things done so when you get home from your activity or sport sometimes 8 or 9 o'clock sometimes later, you don't have to get on the computer to get your homework done," Kirschner said.

So how do you get into the routine? Both say limiting the screen time at night. And for younger children taking the same steps each evening, shower or bath and ending the night with story time to help wind down, making for a better education experience.

