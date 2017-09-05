Brooktree Golf Course Damage

High winds did some damage to a local golf course. Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna has suffered some damage to their golf course.

High winds from Monday's storm left the golf course without a couple of their trees... including one that served as a marker for golfers.

The course says they'll plant a new tree, but, it'll be a while before it's much help to golfers.

Superintendent Rick Smith says "What this tree did was it aligned you up on the tees and if you hit your shot anywhere to the right of the tree or at the tree you were in trouble more than likely going to go into the pond.. anything left of the tree your probably end up in fairway."

Brooktree staffers and workers would like to thank the park department for helping with quick removal of damage.