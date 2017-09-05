Maple River's Referendum Hopes To Benefit From New Tax Credit

On November 7, voters in the Maple River School District will decide on a second bond referendum within the last two years.

The sounds of a new school year are starting to fill the halls of Maple River's schools.

Maple River Superintendent Dan Anderson said, "First day is always full of excitement, a little anxiety, but it's always good to have the kids back in schools."

But as students hit the books, the district is preparing for a busy few months as they put a referendum to voters.

"We'll combine our three sites down into one and provide everything from three years old school all the way to senior year," Anderson said.

The districts operating schools in Mapleton, Minnesota Lake and Good Thunder last tried a $47.7 million proposal to consolidate to one, new school building in 2015, but it failed with 69 percent opposing.

This attempt totals $54.8 million.

The district says it addresses issues that haven't gone away from the last attempt, the biggest of all, aging building stressing their budget's operating costs.

Anderson said, "It's got 80-year-old systems that run through it that are reaching their end of life."

Similar to the last attempt, signs can be found throughout the district, both showing support and opposition to the referendum, but for Superintendent Dan Anderson, one of the key differences this time around, isn't so much the plan, as it help from the state.

"We knew it was a big ask for our community cause this tax impact hits our farmers really hard but the 40 percent tax credit really helps take the edge off that. We've had some more support in the Ag community, and we're hoping we can get it passed this time," said Anderson.

The Ag2School Tax Credit will reduce the local impact of the referendum to about $36.2 million.

If passed, the new school would open for the 20-21 year on a site south of Mapleton.

A new school is estimated to save the district $600,000 a year in operating costs.

--KEYC News 12