Waseca County Looks At Buffer Ordinance

Waseca County is taking the next steps as it looks to enforce the buffer law.

In June, the county elected for the local Soil and Water Conservation District to handle jurisdiction for the law.

Waseca County Planning and Zoning Administrator Mark Leiferman says as part of that process, the county needs to pass a Board of Water and Soil Resources approved an ordinance for enforcement.

At Sept. 5 board meeting, Waseca County officials took the first steps, looking at a model released by BWSR to meeting the requirements of the law.

It will set actions and penalties the county can take to meet compliance.

Leiferman says the county is currently at 60 to 80 percent compliance.

The county has a few more months to finalize the ordinance, with the first deadline November 1 on public waters.

?

--KEYC News 12