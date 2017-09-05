KEYC - Highway 14 Set to Reopen

By Tyler Meyer, Photographer
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. -

Good news for travelers on Highway 14 in Brown County.

Your drive time is about to be reduced, thanks to construction completion. MnDOT is expecting the stretch of road from Springfield to Sleepy Eye is set to open the road September 9th.

Traffic has been detoured since late June from the project resulting in a concrete overlay and shoulder work.

The project cost over 6.6 million dollars.

