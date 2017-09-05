Missing Waseca Pilot Found Alive In Africa

You may recall reports of a Waseca pilot declared dead after disappearing over the west coast of Africa.



Now, new information from the US government is showing that Jerry Krause may be alive.



Krause disappeared on a mission flight from South Africa to Mali back in 2013.



His last communication was on April 7, 2013 where he stopped in the island of São Tomé to refuel.



After more than four years of keeping hope alive, Krause's family may soon be getting the answers they've been waiting for.



"We've been hopeful all along so we just now feel that it really is the right time to be moving forward, and feel that with other people's help and putting pressure on our government to open up the files because we still do not have the information we need to move forward," Krause's sister-in-law, Beth Krause says.



A report from the South African Civil Aviation Authority stating that Krause had died in a crash has been removed.



Officials from the Pentagon have told the Krause family that presidential approval is needed to move forward with the case.



To learn more about the case and what you can do to help visit the "Find Jerry Krause" Facebook page.