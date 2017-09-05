Waseca High School Renovation To Be Complete Next Fall

As the new school year begins, renovation will continue for Waseca High School.

"Now we have windows and natural lighting and stuff so we all really like it so far," Waseca high school senior, Noah Buchele says.

The one-and-a-half year renovation began last spring and is expected to be complete next summer in time for the 2018 school year. The project is split into four phases with only the first phase being complete so far.

"They're going to start in different parts and section off the building I guess," Buchele says.

Final results of the renovation will include a performing arts center, updated bathrooms and study spaces for students to collaborate.

It's not just students who are excited about the new look.



"I was a junior in high school when the original building opened. So it's very exciting for me because I was able to tour the building when it was brand new and now to see this renovation is just another exciting period of time for Waseca," Waseca High School Principal Jeanne Swanson says.

To allow for classroom renovations seventh and eighth graders have been relocated until next fall.

"Those students have been moved to the central building for this school year. So that opened a number of areas for grades 9-12 teachers," Swanson says.

The renovation is funded from the $39 million referendum passed earlier this year, which included the renovation of other schools in the district as well.