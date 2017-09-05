Southern MN Natives in Florida Brace For Hurricane Irma

Krause disappeared on a mission flight from South Africa to Mali back in 2013. His last communication was on April 7, 2013 where he stopped in the island of São Tomé to refuel.
On Saturday, September 2 just after midnight, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Brown County Road 27 near the intersection Brown County Road 10 intersection
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect from a reported robbery early Sept. 5.
There’s now new hope in the years–long search for a Waseca native missionary pilot once feared dead Jerry Krause, who grew up in Waseca, was doing missionary work when he disappeared in 2013 while flying over Africa's west coast to Mali.
The community of Austin is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old football player, who died 10 days after collapsing at a team practice.
Fire started around 4:30 a.m. with four fire departments assisting.
Five people are arrested in connection with a human trafficking operation in Albert Lea.
Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 5 storm as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
