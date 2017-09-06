Appeals Panel Upholds Dismissal Of Teacher-Tenure Challenge

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit that challenged Minnesota's teacher tenure laws.

A Ramsey County judge threw out the case last October. The lawsuit contended Minnesota's teacher tenure laws protect ineffective teachers and deprive students of an adequate education.

Judge Margaret Marrinan ruled that the lawsuit failed to establish a link between low academic achievement and the due process provided by the tenure laws.

The Star Tribune reports the three-judge appeals panel concluded that questions about what constitutes effective teaching and an adequate education are up to the Legislature and not the courts to decide.

A group of Minnesota parents and education reform groups filed the lawsuit. Attorneys for the state contended the plaintiffs failed to show how the tenure laws hurt their children.