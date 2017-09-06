Iowa Governor Agrees With End To DACA; Wants Congress To Act

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she agrees with President Donald Trump's decision to phase out a program that protects young immigrants from deportation because she believes Congress should address the issue.

The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday it's Congress' job to pass immigration law. She wouldn't specify what lawmakers should do, though she said immigration reform could include a pathway to citizenship for some immigrants affected by Trump's decision.

Reynolds' comments came after the Trump administration announced it would begin dismantling the program created under President Barack Obama. It's provided nearly 800,000 immigrants, brought into the United States illegally as minors, a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country.

About 3,000 immigrants in Iowa are in the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

On Tuesday, dozens of DACA supporters gathered at the downtown Des Moines federal building, where Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have offices. They marched around a city block, chanting against the deportation of immigrants, including those brought to the country as children.