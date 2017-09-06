KEYC - Iowa Governor Agrees With End To DACA; Wants Congress To Act

Iowa Governor Agrees With End To DACA; Wants Congress To Act

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she agrees with President Donald Trump's decision to phase out a program that protects young immigrants from deportation because she believes Congress should address the issue.
The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday it's Congress' job to pass immigration law. She wouldn't specify what lawmakers should do, though she said immigration reform could include a pathway to citizenship for some immigrants affected by Trump's decision.
Reynolds' comments came after the Trump administration announced it would begin dismantling the program created under President Barack Obama. It's provided nearly 800,000 immigrants, brought into the United States illegally as minors, a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country.
About 3,000 immigrants in Iowa are in the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.
On Tuesday, dozens of DACA supporters gathered at the downtown Des Moines federal building, where Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have offices. They marched around a city block, chanting against the deportation of immigrants, including those brought to the country as children.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • U.S. Government: Missing Waseca Pilot Found Alive In Africa

    U.S. Government: Missing Waseca Pilot Found Alive In Africa

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-09-06 02:32:42 GMT

    Krause disappeared on a mission flight from South Africa to Mali back in 2013. His last communication was on April 7, 2013 where he stopped in the island of São Tomé to refuel.

     

    Krause disappeared on a mission flight from South Africa to Mali back in 2013. His last communication was on April 7, 2013 where he stopped in the island of São Tomé to refuel.

     

  • Murder-Suicide Suspected In Deaths Of Woman, Boy In Orono

    Murder-Suicide Suspected In Deaths Of Woman, Boy In Orono

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 6:43 AM EDT2017-09-06 10:43:41 GMT

    Police say the deaths of a woman and her 5-year-old son at a home in Orono were an apparent murder-suicide. 

    Police say the deaths of a woman and her 5-year-old son at a home in Orono were an apparent murder-suicide. 

  • Highway 14 Set to Reopen

    Highway 14 Set to Reopen

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-09-06 02:28:05 GMT

    The project cost over $6.6 million.

    The project cost over $6.6 million.

  • Names Released in Sleepy Eye Rollover With Six Kids

    Monday, September 4 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-09-05 02:45:11 GMT

    On Saturday, September 2 just after midnight, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Brown County Road 27 near the intersection Brown County Road 10 intersection

    On Saturday, September 2 just after midnight, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Brown County Road 27 near the intersection Brown County Road 10 intersection

  • Appeals Panel Upholds Dismissal Of Teacher-Tenure Challenge

    Appeals Panel Upholds Dismissal Of Teacher-Tenure Challenge

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 6:09 AM EDT2017-09-06 10:09:37 GMT

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit that challenged Minnesota's teacher tenure laws.

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit that challenged Minnesota's teacher tenure laws.

  • Southern MN Natives in Florida Brace For Hurricane Irma

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-09-06 02:39:07 GMT

    We caught up with several Southern Minnesota natives who are living in the path of the storm

    We caught up with several Southern Minnesota natives who are living in the path of the storm

  • Waseca High School Renovation To Be Complete Next Fall

    Waseca High School Renovation To Be Complete Next Fall

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:47:14 GMT

    The one and a half year renovation began last spring and is expected to be complete next summer in time for the 2018 school year. The project is split into four phases with only the first phase being complete so far.

    The one and a half year renovation began last spring and is expected to be complete next summer in time for the 2018 school year. The project is split into four phases with only the first phase being complete so far.

  • Police Looking For Suspect In Super America Robbery

    Police Looking For Suspect In Super America Robbery

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-09-05 22:40:15 GMT

    The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect from a reported robbery early Sept. 5.

    The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect from a reported robbery early Sept. 5.