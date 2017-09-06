Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Opens On MSU Campus

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh opened its first Minnesota restaurant in the Centennial Student Union on MSU's campus Wednesday.

Sodexo CSU General Manager Kari Doffing says, "We are so excited and not only are we excited we can tell the students are excited from where our sales and our participation are increasing so it's excitement across campus."

MSU Student Salma Abdenhamad says, "Very exciting because I was getting bored of the other options that we had. But this provides more options that makes a person want to eat here more."

The Mediterranean Cuisine concept brings wholesome and healthy food options to students, faculty and visitors.

Doffing says, "The campus is always going healthier. In fact we have a resident dietitian on campus. It is a healthier option because it's all made from scratch so there's not a lot of preservatives in the food."

Marketing Specialist Devyn Rohlk says, "We support a program with our mindful program where it's bringing healthier nutritious options to students rather than just the fast food."

The new option also makes it more convenient for students to make those healthy choices.

Abdenhamad says, "I like to live a healthy lifestyle so I can eat here more when I'm studying here and I can't go back home I can come and eat here so it's more convenient and much better."

