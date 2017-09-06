Farming Data In The Fields

Farms are no longer just a place for large machines to till the ground, plant seeds and harvest crops.

More and more producers are turning to technology to gathering data to improve operations.

CFS Precision Ag Manager Kevin Kruize said, "It's just to kind of bring all this kind of technology together and understand it better. It is going to be and is the way of farming right now with a lot of operations."

Area producers are stepping off their land to look at some of the latest technology turning farms into data–driven operations.

Kruize said, "Especially in the economic times we have right now, it's really beneficial to understand what you have for data out in the field, so you make the right recommendations. You can lose a lot of return on investment if you don't put the right products or the right amount of products in the right places."

This is the third year of Field Technology Days at Farmamerica hosted by Central Farm Service and their precision Ag division, Central Advantage.

CFS Agronomy Sales Manager Irwin Arndt said, "Precision Ag is taking that field and taking it layer by layer. Usually start out with grid sampling, soil sampling, getting the different variability in the farms."

From down deep in the dirt to up in the sky, the event brings together farmers, suppliers and equipment dealers to learn not just how the tech works, but how it can work to lead to better outcomes in the fields.

Arndt said, "They can talk to everyone in one place, and it just helps all around with like I said, putting everything together in a usable form for that grower."

But it's data going beyond increasing yields.

Kruize said, "How are you benchmarking sustainably, with greenhouse gases emissions, soil carbon, health."

Field Technology Days continue Sept. 7 at Farmamerica.

--KEYC News 12

?