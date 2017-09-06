Mankato Man One of Three Arrested in Missing Teen Case

A Mankato man is one of three suspects arrested in the abduction and sexual assault of an Alexandria teen.

20–year–old Steven Powers of Mankato, and Thomas Barker and Joshua Holby... both of Carlos, Minnesota, are being held in the Douglas County Jail on probable cause for kidnapping, false imprisonment, and assault.

State officials say the three will be charged this week.

The 15–year–old had been missing since Aug. 8.

The Associated Press does not name victims of sexual assault and is no longer naming the girl.

Police say she knew Barker and left her home with him on August 8th after he said he needed help.

Instead, authorities say he took her to his home in Carlos, tied her up with zip ties and began assaulting her.

Police say she escaped Tuesday, swam through a lake and was found running in a field in Grant County.

-KEYC News 12