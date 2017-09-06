Authorities Identify Iowa Man Fatally Stabbed in St. Cloud

Police in St. Cloud have released the name of an Iowa man who was fatally stabbed during a visit.

Authorities on Wednesday identified the victim as 22-year-old Andre Tirrel Reaves of Deloit, Iowa. That is the same city where the 22-year-old suspect lives.

Police say Reaves and the suspect traveled together to the home in St. Cloud to visit and stay for the weekend.

Officers were called to the home Tuesday morning after Reaves was stabbed during an argument. The victim died at St. Cloud Hospital about an hour later.

The suspect was arrested and remains in jail, pending charges.

-KEYC News 12