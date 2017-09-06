KEYC - Minnesota High School Football Polls: Sept 6th

Minnesota High School Football Polls: Sept 6th

Posted: Updated:
Minneapolis (AP)  The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 6, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 6A
 School                                                       Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  Eden  Prairie  (5)             (1-0)    68                        -      
   2.  Lakeville  North  (1)       (1-0)    58                        -      
   3.  Totino-Grace  (1)             (1-0)    53                        -      
   (tie)  Blaine                           (1-0)    53                        -      
   5.  Maple  Grove                       (1-0)    41                        -      
   6.  Edina                                   (1-0)    27                        -      
   7.  Champlin  Park                   (1-0)    22                        -      
   8.  Minnetonka                         (1-0)    20                        -      
   (tie)  Prior  Lake                   (1-0)    20                        -      
 10.  Wayzata                               (1-0)    12                        -      
  Others receiving votes: St. Michael-Albertville 8, Cretin-Derham Hall 3. 
Class 5A
 School                                                     Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  Elk  River  (7)                 (1-0)    79                        -      
   2.  Owatonna  (1)                   (1-0)    65                        -      
   3.  Mankato  West                   (1-0)    63                        -      
   4.  Apple  Valley                   (1-0)    49                        -      
   5.  Alexandria                       (1-0)    30                        -      
   6.  Mahtomedi                         (1-0)    27                        -      
   7.  Irondale                           (1-0)    23                        -      
   (tie)  Chanhassen                 (1-0)    23                        -      
   9.  St.  Cloud  Tech               (1-0)    20                        -      
 10.  Robbinsdale  Cooper       (1-0)    19                        -      
  Others receiving votes: Park (Cottage Grove) 11, Bemidji 9, Andover 6, Cambridge-Isanti 5, Chaska 3, St. Thomas Academy 3, New Prague 2, Northfield 2, Moorhead 1. 
Class 4A
 School                                                                       Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  Winona  (3)                                       (1-0)      65                        -      
   2.  Marshall  (2)                                   (1-0)      62                        -      
   3.  South  St.  Paul                               (1-0)      59                        -      
   4.  Benilde-St.  Margaret's  (3)       (1-0)      58                        -      
   5.  Hutchinson                                       (1-0)      39                        -      
   6.  Rocori                                               (1-0)      38                        -      
   7.  Becker                                               (1-0)      30                        -      
   8.  Holy  Angels                                     (1-0)      27                        -      
   9.  Hermantown  (1)                               (1-0)      16                        -      
 10.  Orono                                                 (1-0)      15                        -      
  Others receiving votes: St. Paul Academy-Minnehaha Academy-Blake 14, St. Paul Academy-Mounds Park 14, Fridley 13, DeLaSalle 12, Cloquet 10, Waseca 10, SMB-Wolfpack 10, Grand Rapids 6, Zimmerman 5, Detroit Lakes 2, St. Anthony 2, Kasson-Mantorville 1, Duluth Denfeld 1.
Class 3A
 School                                                                   Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  Rochester  Lourdes  (5)               (1-0)    74                        -      
   (tie)  St.  Croix  Lutheran  (2)       (1-0)    74                        -      
   3.  Pierz  (1)                                       (1-0)    67                        -      
   4.  Jackson  County  Central             (1-0)    30                        -      
   5.  Stewartville                                 (1-0)    28                        -      
   6.  Glencoe-Silver  Lake                   (1-0)    25                        -      
   (tie)  Tri-City  United                     (1-0)    25                        -      
   8.  Pequot  Lakes                                 (1-0)    22                        -      
   9.  Litchfield                                     (1-0)    21                        -      
 10.  Proctor                                           (1-0)    16                        -      
  Others receiving votes: Virginia 15, Watertown-Mayer 7, Annandale 6, Fairmont 5, Two Harbors 5, Jordan 4, Breck 4, Brooklyn Center 3, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Perham 2, Mora 1. 
Class 2A
 School                                                         Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  Caledonia  (6)                     (1-0)    60                        -      
   2.  Eden  Valley-Watkins         (1-0)    50                        -      
   3.  Barnesville                         (1-0)    48                        -      
   4.  Pillager                               (1-0)    31                        -      
   5.  Maple  River                         (1-0)    30                        -      
   (tie)  Minneapolis  North       (1-0)    30                        -      
   7.  Hawley                                   (1-0)    19                        -      
   8.  Royalton                               (1-0)    18                        -      
   9.  Triton                                   (1-0)    15                        -      
 10.  Chatfield                             (1-0)    10                        -      
  Others receiving votes: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 5, West Central/Ashby 3, Concordia Academy-Roseville 2, Holdingford 2, LeSueur-Henderson 2, Spectrum 1, Osakis 1, Windom 1, United North Central 1, Lewiston-Altura 1. 
Class A
 School                                                             Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  Rushford-Peterson  (2)       (1-0)      30                        -      
   (tie)  Wabasso  (1)                     (1-0)      30                        -      
   3.  Braham                                     (1-0)      24                        -      
   4.  Murray  County  Central       (1-0)      21                        -      
   5.  BOLD                                         (1-0)      20                        -      
   6.  Mayer  Lutheran                     (1-0)      14                        -      
   7.  Minneota  (1)                         (1-0)      12                        -      
   8.  Fillmore  Central                 (1-0)      11                        -      
   9.  Goodhue                                   (1-0)      10                        -      
 10.  Red  Lake  County                   (2-0)      9                          -      
  Others receiving votes: Browerville 8, Ottertail Central 7, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6, Ada-Borup 5, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 3, Hinckley-Finlayson 3, Blooming Prairie 2, Dawson-Boyd 2, Deer River 1, Randolph 1, United South Central 1. 
Class 9-MAN
 School                                                       Total  Points    Prv  
   1.  Grand  Meadow  (5)           (1-0)      59                        -      
   2.  Waubun                               (1-0)      39                        -      
   3.  Cromwell                           (1-0)      35                        -      
   4.  Stephen-Argyle               (1-0)      32                        -      
   5.  Spring  Grove  (1)           (1-0)      29                        -      
   6.  Ely                                     (1-0)      25                        -      
   7.  Cleveland                         (1-0)      17                        -      
   8.  Hills-Beaver  Creek       (1-0)      13                        -      
   (tie)  Nevis                           (1-0)      13                        -      
 10.  Hillcrest  Lutheran       (0-1)      10                        -      
  Others receiving votes: Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8, Edgerton-Ellsworth 6, Bertha-Hewitt 6, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 5, Cook-Orr 4, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4, Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdal 4, Mabel-Canton 4, Wrenshall 4, Granada Huntley-East Chain-Truman 3, South Ridge 2, Mountain Lake Area 2, Hancock 2, Cook County 1, Sacred Heart 1, Silver Bay 1, Verndale 1.