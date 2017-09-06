Minnesota High School Football Polls: Sept 6th

Minneapolis (AP) The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 6, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Eden Prairie (5) (1-0) 68 -

2. Lakeville North (1) (1-0) 58 -

3. Totino-Grace (1) (1-0) 53 -

(tie) Blaine (1-0) 53 -

5. Maple Grove (1-0) 41 -

6. Edina (1-0) 27 -

7. Champlin Park (1-0) 22 -

8. Minnetonka (1-0) 20 -

(tie) Prior Lake (1-0) 20 -

10. Wayzata (1-0) 12 -

Others receiving votes: St. Michael-Albertville 8, Cretin-Derham Hall 3.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Elk River (7) (1-0) 79 -

2. Owatonna (1) (1-0) 65 -

3. Mankato West (1-0) 63 -

4. Apple Valley (1-0) 49 -

5. Alexandria (1-0) 30 -

6. Mahtomedi (1-0) 27 -

7. Irondale (1-0) 23 -

(tie) Chanhassen (1-0) 23 -

9. St. Cloud Tech (1-0) 20 -

10. Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0) 19 -

Others receiving votes: Park (Cottage Grove) 11, Bemidji 9, Andover 6, Cambridge-Isanti 5, Chaska 3, St. Thomas Academy 3, New Prague 2, Northfield 2, Moorhead 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Winona (3) (1-0) 65 -

2. Marshall (2) (1-0) 62 -

3. South St. Paul (1-0) 59 -

4. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3) (1-0) 58 -

5. Hutchinson (1-0) 39 -

6. Rocori (1-0) 38 -

7. Becker (1-0) 30 -

8. Holy Angels (1-0) 27 -

9. Hermantown (1) (1-0) 16 -

10. Orono (1-0) 15 -

Others receiving votes: St. Paul Academy-Minnehaha Academy-Blake 14, St. Paul Academy-Mounds Park 14, Fridley 13, DeLaSalle 12, Cloquet 10, Waseca 10, SMB-Wolfpack 10, Grand Rapids 6, Zimmerman 5, Detroit Lakes 2, St. Anthony 2, Kasson-Mantorville 1, Duluth Denfeld 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Rochester Lourdes (5) (1-0) 74 -

(tie) St. Croix Lutheran (2) (1-0) 74 -

3. Pierz (1) (1-0) 67 -

4. Jackson County Central (1-0) 30 -

5. Stewartville (1-0) 28 -

6. Glencoe-Silver Lake (1-0) 25 -

(tie) Tri-City United (1-0) 25 -

8. Pequot Lakes (1-0) 22 -

9. Litchfield (1-0) 21 -

10. Proctor (1-0) 16 -

Others receiving votes: Virginia 15, Watertown-Mayer 7, Annandale 6, Fairmont 5, Two Harbors 5, Jordan 4, Breck 4, Brooklyn Center 3, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Perham 2, Mora 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Caledonia (6) (1-0) 60 -

2. Eden Valley-Watkins (1-0) 50 -

3. Barnesville (1-0) 48 -

4. Pillager (1-0) 31 -

5. Maple River (1-0) 30 -

(tie) Minneapolis North (1-0) 30 -

7. Hawley (1-0) 19 -

8. Royalton (1-0) 18 -

9. Triton (1-0) 15 -

10. Chatfield (1-0) 10 -

Others receiving votes: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 5, West Central/Ashby 3, Concordia Academy-Roseville 2, Holdingford 2, LeSueur-Henderson 2, Spectrum 1, Osakis 1, Windom 1, United North Central 1, Lewiston-Altura 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Rushford-Peterson (2) (1-0) 30 -

(tie) Wabasso (1) (1-0) 30 -

3. Braham (1-0) 24 -

4. Murray County Central (1-0) 21 -

5. BOLD (1-0) 20 -

6. Mayer Lutheran (1-0) 14 -

7. Minneota (1) (1-0) 12 -

8. Fillmore Central (1-0) 11 -

9. Goodhue (1-0) 10 -

10. Red Lake County (2-0) 9 -

Others receiving votes: Browerville 8, Ottertail Central 7, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6, Ada-Borup 5, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 3, Hinckley-Finlayson 3, Blooming Prairie 2, Dawson-Boyd 2, Deer River 1, Randolph 1, United South Central 1.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Grand Meadow (5) (1-0) 59 -

2. Waubun (1-0) 39 -

3. Cromwell (1-0) 35 -

4. Stephen-Argyle (1-0) 32 -

5. Spring Grove (1) (1-0) 29 -

6. Ely (1-0) 25 -

7. Cleveland (1-0) 17 -

8. Hills-Beaver Creek (1-0) 13 -

(tie) Nevis (1-0) 13 -

10. Hillcrest Lutheran (0-1) 10 -

Others receiving votes: Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8, Edgerton-Ellsworth 6, Bertha-Hewitt 6, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 5, Cook-Orr 4, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4, Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdal 4, Mabel-Canton 4, Wrenshall 4, Granada Huntley-East Chain-Truman 3, South Ridge 2, Mountain Lake Area 2, Hancock 2, Cook County 1, Sacred Heart 1, Silver Bay 1, Verndale 1.