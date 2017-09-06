Minnesota High School Football Polls: Sept 6th

Minneapolis (AP) The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 6, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Eden Prairie (5) (1-0) 68 -
2. Lakeville North (1) (1-0) 58 -
3. Totino-Grace (1) (1-0) 53 -
(tie) Blaine (1-0) 53 -
5. Maple Grove (1-0) 41 -
6. Edina (1-0) 27 -
7. Champlin Park (1-0) 22 -
8. Minnetonka (1-0) 20 -
(tie) Prior Lake (1-0) 20 -
10. Wayzata (1-0) 12 -
Others receiving votes: St. Michael-Albertville 8, Cretin-Derham Hall 3.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Elk River (7) (1-0) 79 -
2. Owatonna (1) (1-0) 65 -
3. Mankato West (1-0) 63 -
4. Apple Valley (1-0) 49 -
5. Alexandria (1-0) 30 -
6. Mahtomedi (1-0) 27 -
7. Irondale (1-0) 23 -
(tie) Chanhassen (1-0) 23 -
9. St. Cloud Tech (1-0) 20 -
10. Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0) 19 -
Others receiving votes: Park (Cottage Grove) 11, Bemidji 9, Andover 6, Cambridge-Isanti 5, Chaska 3, St. Thomas Academy 3, New Prague 2, Northfield 2, Moorhead 1.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Winona (3) (1-0) 65 -
2. Marshall (2) (1-0) 62 -
3. South St. Paul (1-0) 59 -
4. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3) (1-0) 58 -
5. Hutchinson (1-0) 39 -
6. Rocori (1-0) 38 -
7. Becker (1-0) 30 -
8. Holy Angels (1-0) 27 -
9. Hermantown (1) (1-0) 16 -
10. Orono (1-0) 15 -
Others receiving votes: St. Paul Academy-Minnehaha Academy-Blake 14, St. Paul Academy-Mounds Park 14, Fridley 13, DeLaSalle 12, Cloquet 10, Waseca 10, SMB-Wolfpack 10, Grand Rapids 6, Zimmerman 5, Detroit Lakes 2, St. Anthony 2, Kasson-Mantorville 1, Duluth Denfeld 1.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Rochester Lourdes (5) (1-0) 74 -
(tie) St. Croix Lutheran (2) (1-0) 74 -
3. Pierz (1) (1-0) 67 -
4. Jackson County Central (1-0) 30 -
5. Stewartville (1-0) 28 -
6. Glencoe-Silver Lake (1-0) 25 -
(tie) Tri-City United (1-0) 25 -
8. Pequot Lakes (1-0) 22 -
9. Litchfield (1-0) 21 -
10. Proctor (1-0) 16 -
Others receiving votes: Virginia 15, Watertown-Mayer 7, Annandale 6, Fairmont 5, Two Harbors 5, Jordan 4, Breck 4, Brooklyn Center 3, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Perham 2, Mora 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (6) (1-0) 60 -
2. Eden Valley-Watkins (1-0) 50 -
3. Barnesville (1-0) 48 -
4. Pillager (1-0) 31 -
5. Maple River (1-0) 30 -
(tie) Minneapolis North (1-0) 30 -
7. Hawley (1-0) 19 -
8. Royalton (1-0) 18 -
9. Triton (1-0) 15 -
10. Chatfield (1-0) 10 -
Others receiving votes: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 5, West Central/Ashby 3, Concordia Academy-Roseville 2, Holdingford 2, LeSueur-Henderson 2, Spectrum 1, Osakis 1, Windom 1, United North Central 1, Lewiston-Altura 1.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Rushford-Peterson (2) (1-0) 30 -
(tie) Wabasso (1) (1-0) 30 -
3. Braham (1-0) 24 -
4. Murray County Central (1-0) 21 -
5. BOLD (1-0) 20 -
6. Mayer Lutheran (1-0) 14 -
7. Minneota (1) (1-0) 12 -
8. Fillmore Central (1-0) 11 -
9. Goodhue (1-0) 10 -
10. Red Lake County (2-0) 9 -
Others receiving votes: Browerville 8, Ottertail Central 7, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6, Ada-Borup 5, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 3, Hinckley-Finlayson 3, Blooming Prairie 2, Dawson-Boyd 2, Deer River 1, Randolph 1, United South Central 1.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Grand Meadow (5) (1-0) 59 -
2. Waubun (1-0) 39 -
3. Cromwell (1-0) 35 -
4. Stephen-Argyle (1-0) 32 -
5. Spring Grove (1) (1-0) 29 -
6. Ely (1-0) 25 -
7. Cleveland (1-0) 17 -
8. Hills-Beaver Creek (1-0) 13 -
(tie) Nevis (1-0) 13 -
10. Hillcrest Lutheran (0-1) 10 -
Others receiving votes: Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8, Edgerton-Ellsworth 6, Bertha-Hewitt 6, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 5, Cook-Orr 4, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4, Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdal 4, Mabel-Canton 4, Wrenshall 4, Granada Huntley-East Chain-Truman 3, South Ridge 2, Mountain Lake Area 2, Hancock 2, Cook County 1, Sacred Heart 1, Silver Bay 1, Verndale 1.