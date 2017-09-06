Southern MN Natives Brace For Hurricane Irma

We caught up with several Southern Minnesota natives who are bracing for the storm down in Florida.

Nick Campbell used to live in Eagle Lake. But eight months ago he moved to Florida.

Nick Campbell says, “With what happened in Texas on the top of everyone’s mind, we know it’s time to get out of there.”

So far he’s made all the preparations he can.

Campbell says, “I went to Sam’s Club, I got gas, the lines were crazy.”

While he’s preparing for his first hurricane experience, Josh Watters formerly of Mankato, is ready for his second.

Josh Watters says, “Last year was my first hurricane so last year I got plywood, took pictures of all of my things, the serial numbers, I have flood insurance. The dog is in the car first, the files, second.”

Having lived through southern Minnesota winters, he knows there’s no escaping extreme weather no matter where you live.

Watters says, “You go from one extreme to the other, and you take the bad with the good. You can’t control the weather, just have to be prepared.”

Good advice for Seth Rausch who used to live in St. Peter, but is now working for Walt Disney World.

Rausch says, “I don’t know what to expect, but we are asking those around us.”

But Seth does have experience with extreme weather.

Rausch says, “I lived through the St. Peter tornado, that was enough scaring for me for a while.”

Understandably so.

As for Barbara Van Langen of St. James, she knows the evacuations are necessary, but sometimes impossible.

Van Langen says, “It was eight hours to go 20 miles, luckily that one didn’t hit us.”

But something all of these Southern Minnesota natives know: to prepare for the worst, but to hope for the best.

-KEYC News 12