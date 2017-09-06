Blue Earth Wal-Mart Closing its Doors

For the last thirty years Wal-Mart has been a staple in Blue Earth. On Wednesday the announcement came that as of October 3rd, it will be no longer. Meaning a big impact on both the community and the employees.



"Wal-mart provided a lot and attracted people to our community from neighboring communities. I mean there's a Walmart in Fairmont and one in Albert Lea but in Fairbault County this is what we had and there's a lot of people that work in town that would shop there, it's going to be greatly missed," Mayor of Blue Earth Richard Scholtes said.



According to Wal-Mart the decision was made based on a business model, not on store or employee performance. Blue Earth and Wal-Mart are doing the best they can to ensure current employees get the help they need.



"Wal-Mart's working with some employees some are going to be relocated and re-employed at other stores in surrounding area. Some won't be, and they're going to provide some assistance to those employees with resume writing and stuff like that too," Mayor Scholtes said.



The lease on the building runs up in January. So now, Mayor Scholtes, city council members and the Blue Earth Economic Development Committee are working to come up with ideas to fill the space.

--KEYC News 12