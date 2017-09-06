Additional Schools A Big Driver Of Proposed Mankato Schools Levy Increase

The Mankato Area school district will be asking voters to approve an operating levy this November.

The new levy, if passed, would replace an existing levy, though would be bringing in an additional $3.2 million.



Historically, operating levies tend to do fairly well at the polls. Rather than asking voters to build a new school like with a bonding levy, Operating levies are just about keeping the ship afloat.



"With this vote on November 7th, what we're looking at is renewing that operating levy and adding $365 per student. Operating levy is exactly what it's says. It goes for the day to day operations. Which means the people in the district that we need to do what we do every day. Plus the programs. Also the mandates we have on those programs," Superintendent Sheri Allen said.

If approved, a property owner with a $200,000 home would pay an additional $130 per year.

It's a sizable increase to be sure, but makes sense when you think of just how much the district has changed over the past decade.

"The bigger piece is around the people and the infrastructure. For example, if you think about our buildings alone, we've added 250,000 square feet in ten years. We've been able to maintain in the budget we've had, but as you do that, it's a dollar a square foot for that new space," Allen said.

Public meetings to answer questions about the operating referendum will be held on October 12th and 17th.

