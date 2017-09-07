Courtland Woman Injured In Hwy. 14 Crash

. A 51-year-old woman is injured in a head-on collision in Nicollet County.

It happened around 4:45 yesterday afternoon.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Jordan Schultz, of New Ulm, was eastbound on Highway 14, when he swerved into the wrong lane of traffic and collided with a westbound vehicle.

That vehicle was driven by 51-year-old Debora Sanford, of Courtland. Sanford was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Schultz was not injured in the crash.