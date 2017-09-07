Renville Man Injured In Lyon County Accident

One person is injured in an accident involving a car and motorcycle in Lyon County.

The State Patrol says the motorcycle driven by 61-year-old Norvin Viergutz, of Marshall, and the car..driven by 46-year-old Pedro Canales, of Renville, were northbound just north of Marshall. Authorities say Viergutz was stopped to make a left turn to Green Valley when he was rear-ended by Canales.

Canales was taken to the nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Viergutz was not injured.