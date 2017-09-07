Fire In Brown County Being Investigated As Arson

Authorities in Brown County are investigating following an early morning fire at an abandoned home.

Firefighters responded to the home on 185th Street in Sleepy Eye at 3:15 this morning.

The farm site was determined to be abandoned.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be arson and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ARSON hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 1-507-233-6700.