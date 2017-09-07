Nebraska Man Arrested After Crashing Vehicle In Northern Iowa

In Iowa, A Nebraska man is arrested in Clay County following an incident last night

Clay County Deputies were called to 120th Avenue around 8 last night on a report of a truck in the ditch with a trailer that had jackknifed.

Police say when they arrived, the driver, 49-year-old Bradley Feuhrer, was trying to get the vehicle out of the ditch but was unsuccessful.

Deputies then began an OWI investigation, but say Feuhrer was uncooperative.

Authorities say Fuehrer was eventually tased and was placed under arrest.

Once inside the squad car, Fuehrer is accused of causing damage to the interior of the car.

Among the pending charges are 1st degree OWI, open container, and 4th degree criminal mischief of disarming a police officer.