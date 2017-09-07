Children's Museum Receives LEED Certification

The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has just been added to a prestigious list.

The U.S. Green Building Council recently added the museum to its list of Silver LEED Certified facilities nation-wide. The LEED program, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, recognizes efficient building design projects. A number of local companies were important players in creating the sustainable facility. Everything from the radiant heating in the floors to the low flow restroom fixtures was designed with purposeful intent.



"We were really intentional about the design of the building, reusing the building, having a premier HVAC system, thinking about having LEED certified wood on our Tree of Forts climber, thinking about using light dimming technology on our lights, LED lights throughout the building, the manner of which we recycle materials when we renovated the building and the choice of materials we put into the building," Senior Director of Education and Exhibits Deb Johnson said.



The construction maintained the original industrial feel of the building yet maximized the materials used to convey a fun-filled atmosphere.

