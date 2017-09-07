THROWBACK THURSDAY: Mankato Normal School

Jessica Potter with the Blue Earth County Historical Society joined KEYC News 12 with this week's Throwback Thursday. Potter brought in an image of the Mankato Normal School from the 1880's. The building was started in 1869 and completed for the Fall 1870 school year. The building stood until a fire destroyed it in 1922.

BECHS is also hosting an exhibit celebrating Minnesota State Mankato 150 years which opens Sept. 23 and runs through Nov. 25. As part of the exhibit opening Saturday, BECHS will host Historic Valley Campus Walking Tours with tours leaving every 30 minutes from the History Center between 10 a.m. and noon. Each tour will be one hour. Walking tours are $8 for adults, $5 for BECHS members and are on a first come first serve basis.

Potter also spoke about the Young Historians program taking place Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at the History Center. The event is free and happens the second Saturday of each month from Sept. through May. This year's theme is Travel Through Time, where topics will cover the Civil War through the Turn of the Century.