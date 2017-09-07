Local Wineries Take Home Awards In International Competition

A couple of local wineries don't have anything to whine about following the 9th Annual International Cold Climate Wine Competition.

Janesville's Indian Island Winery took home a gold, silver and 2 bronze medals in the competition held mid–August.

They also took home a trophy for Best in Show for their Marquette red wine.

In Kasota, Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery earned five silver medals and three bronze medals for its wines.

In Mankato, Javens Family Vineyard & Winery earned 2 silver and 2 bronze awards.

This year's competition included over 330 wines from 9 states and Canada.

The judges were made up of 21 wine experts, including educators, growers and winemakers.