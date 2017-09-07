Mankato's River Hills Mall Kicks Off Fall Season With New Store Fronts

After losing some stores earlier this year, the River Hills Mall is kicking off the fall season with some new store fronts.

Over 80,000 square feet of space at the mall has been under construction in 2017, including the addition of new stores, relocations and other remodeling activity.

The food court has added La Bamba Taco House, filling the former Taco Johns spot.

When it comes to the stores, Torrid has completed its rebranding. The clothing store was formerly known as Lovesick.

Opening later this month is European Famous Brands, which offers footwear, socks and scarves.

Sephora will open its new location inside of JCPenney on Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. with the first 100 customers receiving a gift card with a mystery amount of up to $100.

Clothing store H&M will host its grand opening Thursday, September 14 at noon. The first 200 shoppers inline will receive giveaways of up to $300.

Shoppers can also bring in old garments to be recycled and receive 15% of their next purchase and the chance to win a $250 gift card.

And construction is still underway on the 18,000 square foot PetSmart. The grand opening is expected to be in January of 2018.