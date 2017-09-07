Walk to End Alzheimer's Honoring Local Man

The Alzheimer's Association is inviting residents in Mankato to start or join a team for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Dementia comes in many types - Alzheimer's, Vascular, Lewy Body and others. Duane Garbers was diagnosed with Vascular Dementia in 2012 at the age of 61.



"This was something new and it was permanent it wasn't going to have an easy fix so with the encouragement of faith, of our friends and family, have come to realize that we are going to be OK. It's going to take us on a journey that probably we wish we didn't have to go on but will look for blessings along the line," Brenda Garbers said.



Every year Mankato plays host to the Walk to End Alzheimer's. Duane and his wife Brenda will serve as the honorary family during this year's walk.



"It took me a while to answer that I would go for it but then I thought 'gee it's kind of an honor' because I can't be ashamed that I have Alzheimer's it's just something that came upon and you've got to live up to what's happened to you but the best is to make the most of it. Keep your heads up and don't get in ulcer over what you can't change," Duane said.



Brenda and Duane say they wouldn't have made it this far if it wasn't for the support of their close friends and family, including nine grandchildren- some of who will make up "Papa's Team" for Saturday's walk.



"When people think about dementia, the first thing that comes to mind is the end of life and it doesn't have to be that way, we all know that that's the end result. But there's still a lot of living to be done along the way and so we're just taking things one day at a time. We know that we don't have forever but we're making the most of the days that we have," Brenda added.



There is no way to prevent, treat or cure Alzheimer's, or any other dementia. The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the nation's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Since 1989, this event has mobilized participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place on Saturday, September 9th at Sibley Park by the Red Barn and zoo area. The Opening Ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. and the walk will follow the ceremony.

