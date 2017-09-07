Coming Soon: Slightly Increased Speed Limits

Attention drivers. Area highways will see a slight speed increase.

As of September 29, speed limit on five highways will increase from 55 to 60 miles per hour.

The highways impacted are 83, 86, Highway 30 from Westbrook to Highway 4, 169 south of Mankato from Iowa to Mankato and Highway 257 in Hanska.

MnDOT says the speeds are determined by crash history, along with physical attributes of the highway like shoulder widths and access points.

MnDOT Traffic Engineer Scott Thompson says, "So I think the most important thing to remember is this analysis looked at our rural two lane highways and this is a legislative mandate from the 2014 legislature had directed MnDOT to look at all of the states rural two lane highways to figure out which ones could go from 55 Miles Per Hour to 60 Miles Per Hour."

The new speed limit is officially in effect when the new signs are posted.

-KEYC News 12