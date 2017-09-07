Drug OD Deaths Continued to Rise in Minnesota in 2016

For the last thirty years Wal-Mart has been a staple in Blue Earth.
Authorities in Brown County are investigating following an early morning fire at an abandoned home.
. A 51-year-old woman is injured in a head-on collision in Nicollet County. It happened around 4:45 yesterday afternoon.
A Fairmont police officer is on paid administrative leave after being charged with misdemeanor assault.
The trucker found shot to death inside his semi at a rest stop early Wednesday has been identified as 60-year-old Ernest D. Kummer of Monroe, Iowa.
A Mankato man is one of three suspects arrested in the abduction and sexual assault of an Alexandria teen
A doctor's complaints may bring new life to concerns about antitrust violations at the Mayo Clinic in southern Minnesota.
After losing some stores earlier this year, the River Hills Mall is kicking off the fall season with some new store fronts.
