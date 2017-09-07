St. James Uses $24 Million To Renovate Schools

While kids in St. James were enjoying summer vacation, their schools were getting a makeover.



As St. James Area students prepare for the upcoming school year, they'll return to some new features.

The biggest is the addition is a new event center, which has a capacity of 12–hundred and the ability to stretch into three full courts.

Yet, athletics aren't the only beneficiaries, as state–of–the–art speakers, lights and banners will assist in activities such as concerts, presentations and graduations.

On the academic side, two new science rooms will allow students to take part in college–level projects, which has caught the eye of the principal.



Principal Karla Beck said "The favorite part of the project is the science and arts addition that we've put on. Its kind of like we took a leap of decades from our 1960's building and into 2017."



The cafeteria has been remodeled to give boys and girls more space, including outlets for kids to charge their electronic devices.

These upgrades have the staff enthusiastic, including the superintendent, who believes the students will feel the same way once they catch a glimpse.



Superintendent of Schools Becky Cselovszki said "I hope that they would be amazed and as excited as the staff have been. I can't imagine otherwise, but I'm so excited for them. The events center is amazing but the learning areas that we've added for the kids are just dedicated for their learning atmosphere and the 21st century technology and things like that. So, they're going to be able to expand their learning opportunities and that's very exciting."



This $24 million project also added a permanent fitness room along with a junior high music area.

One teacher even got a tremendous enhancement to allow for children to demonstrate their artistic abilities.



Art teacher Lynne Rolshoven said "Incredibly grateful and lucky. This room is awesome, it's going to be perfect for art. These windows are just magnificent. I couldn't be happier, I am so pleased."



On top of renovating structures, St. James designed a new logo to showcase for both sports and academics.

The new eight–lane track has a fresh look as well, with a brand new paint scheme.



Grades six through 12 will start class in their freshly remodeled institution on Monday, while Northside elementary will begin on Tuesday.