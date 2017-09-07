Fairmont Officer Facing Criminal Charges

A Fairmont police officer is on paid administrative leave after being charged with misdemeanor assault.

According to the criminal complaint, while off duty, 35 year–old Officer Craig Fowler hit a seven year–old boy in the face with his hand.

Documents say the incident late last month happened after the child was arguing with his brother.

Witnesses say that Fowler apologized to the child after the incident, but investigators saw redness on the child's face and a possible black eye.

The case is being handled by the Faribault County Attorney's Office.

Following the court process, the Fairmont Police Department will conduct a review.

Fairmont Police Department Chief Michael Hunter said, "It's very common in our industry to have another agency come in and conduct an internal investigation for us and then we make our decisions based after that."

Fowler's next court hearing is scheduled for September 11.

