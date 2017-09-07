Frentz Pushing For Renewable Energy Mandate

Now that Minnesota has already reached its goal of 25% renewable energy, some lawmakers want to push it even further.



A bipartisan group of legislators want to challenge the energy industry even more, by upping energy creation from 50% renewable sources.



"What we're debating now at the Legislature what's the best way to move the state forward on energy. The question for Minnesotans in our area here is simple. Are we going to be a leader on renewable energy, or are we going to stand aside while other states pass us by." Senator Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) said.

To further push the proposal, Frentz is stressing growth in clean jobs, things like producing renewable energy.

The biggest chunk of those jobs for Minnesota have come in the form of heating, ventilation and air conditioning technicians.

"We're trying ot move to an economy that not only provides jobs but makes us energy independent. For example, energy efficiency, which includes HVAC. We're asking what's the best way to conserve energy. That helps our companies like Benco or Xcel manage demand at the peak levels. all those jobs are part of the same picture which is how can we stop sending $18 billion out of state for energy and keep that money and generate our own energy at home," Frentz said.

