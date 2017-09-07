Hurricane Aid Truck On Its Way To Texas

A local woman has put together a supply truck to aid in hurricane relief down in Texas.



Tina McClain and a host of volunteers have loaded up a full semi-trailer full of basic necessities donated by people throughout the region.

The volunteers set up the drop off zone at New Creation Church, and Waletich Transportation is supplying the big rig.

The semi, along with another truck and trailer are heading down to Humble, Texas, on the north edge of the Houston metro area to unload at an aid distribution center.