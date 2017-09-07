KEYC - Zolla's Brace Pushes Crusaders Past Bluejays

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato Loyola/ LCWM/ St. Clair Crusaders boys soccer team played host to the Waseca Bluejays Thursday night.

Matheus Zolla netted a penalty kick in the first half. 

He added another later for the brace, and the Saders win 3-1 over the Bluejays.

