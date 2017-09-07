Nicollet's Nicole Hall Joins 1,000 Set Assists Club

The Nicollet Raiders played host to the Martin County West Mavericks.

Thursday night was all about Raiders junior, Nicole Hall.

The setter needed just 14–set assists to reach 1,000 in her high school career.

In the third game Thursday night, she hit that milestone.

Special moment for Ms. Hall and her teammates!



Hall finished with 40 set assists on the evening, but the Mavericks came out on top winning three games to two.

--KEYC News 12