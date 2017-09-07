West Wins Cup in Crosstown Battle

The Mankato East volleyball team traveled across town on Thursday night to battle the Scarlets of Mankato West. East won the first game 25-23, but the Scarlets powered back for the 3-2 win over the Cougars.
Mayo wins 5-1 over Mankato East.
Saders win 3-1 over the Bluejays.
Packers win 6-0.
The Mankato West girls soccer team played host to the Austin Packers on Thursday. McKenna Buisman had a hat trick in West's 6-0 win over the Packers.
Mankato East and Mankato West battle on the tennis courts on Thursday. The Scarlets topped the Cougars 5-2 to maintain control of "The Cup."
Hall finished with 40 set assists on the evening.
The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 6, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers.
