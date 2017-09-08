Mother-Son Deaths In Orono Ruled Suicide-Homicide

A Fairmont police officer is on paid administrative leave after being charged with misdemeanor assault.
While kids in St. James were enjoying summer vacation, their schools were getting a makeover.
A doctor's complaints may bring new life to concerns about antitrust violations at the Mayo Clinic in southern Minnesota.
Authorities have identified the mother who hanged her 5-year-old son and then herself at her home in the Lake Minnetonka community of Orono.
For the last thirty years Wal-Mart has been a staple in Blue Earth.
After losing some stores earlier this year, the River Hills Mall is kicking off the fall season with some new store fronts.
The trucker found shot to death inside his semi at a rest stop early Wednesday has been identified as 60-year-old Ernest D. Kummer of Monroe, Iowa.
Authorities in Mexico say they are evacuating residents in Puerto Madero in Chiapas as a precaution due to a tsunami alert put in place after a major earthquake struck the country.
