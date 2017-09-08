Mother-Son Deaths In Orono Ruled Suicide-Homicide

Authorities have identified the mother who hanged her 5-year-old son and then herself at her home in the Lake Minnetonka community of Orono.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office has determined Gina Summers died of suicide by ligature hanging on Monday. Her son, Jude Summers-Sandburg, also died of ligature hanging. His death was ruled a homicide.

Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok says Summers and the boy's father had been involved in a custody battle.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Therese Catholic Church in Deephaven.