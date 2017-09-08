Spencer Police Suspect Man Fatally Shot Was Trying To Break Into Home

Authorities suspect a man fatally shot in Spencer was trying to break into a home.

Thirty-year-old Nicolas Bandomo was shot early on Sept. 1, and police said Thursday they think he was trying to reach people in the home whom he'd been barred by protection orders from contacting.

Bandomo fled to a nearby residence after he was shot. Police say he was taken to Spencer Hospital and then died after he was transferred to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital. He lived in Albert City.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is aiding Spencer Police with the case.